Masters Of The Universe: Jared Leto, Tons More Fill Out Cast

Today, several people joined the cast of the Masters of the Universe film, including Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Amazon MGM's live-action film to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

Travis Knight to direct with a script from Chris Butler.

He-Man's epic journey promises a true-to-story adaptation.

Masters Of The Universe has its Skeletor. Jared Leto has been confirmed to have filled the role of He-Man's ultimate nemesis. Also joining the film in villain roles are Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (The Northman) as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah (In the Grey) as Tri-Klops. They join Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. Amazon MGM has dated the live-action film for June 5th, 2026. Travis Knight (Bumblebee) will direct from a script by Chris Butler. This has been a long, long time coming, but this is the closest we have come to it actually making it in front of cameras. Deadline had the news of the roles being cast.

Masters Of The Universe Takes Shape

"10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

It sure looks like Masters of the Universe is actually happening this time. Wild.

