The Wild Robot Sequel Is "Definitely In The Works"

The team behind The Wild Robot attended a pre-BAFTA party where it was reported that a sequel to one of the best movies of 2024 was "definitely in the works."

The Wild Robot was not only the best animated film of 2024 but also one of the best movies of the entire year, full stop. A good portion of you had excellent taste and went to see it in theaters because it made just under $330 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $78 million. It was well received enough that Dreamworks and Universal brought the movie back for a limited run at theaters again last month. Between the box office returns and the stellar reviews, it seemed like a sequel was all but guaranteed. This movie was based on book one of three, so it's not like they didn't know where to go from here.

The last we heard about a sequel was back in October, and it seems that things are still very much in the works. We haven't gotten that "this is happening, here is the date" statement from Universal and Dreamworks yet, but according to Deadline, when director Chris Sanders, composers Kris Bowers, and other members of the team were asked at a BAFTA pre-party about a sequel, it's being reported that it "definitely in the works." The team behind The Wild Robot is finishing up the awards season at the beginning of next month with the Oscars, so maybe once all of the award insanity ends, we'll get some more definitive answers. For now, we don't know much of anything, which sounds like a plan to me; I need time to emotionally recover from the first one.

