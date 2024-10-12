Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot Filmmaker Says There Are Plans For A Sequel

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders has confirmed that "there are plans for a second one" because there is some justice in the world.

There is officially some justice in this world and we love to see it. The Wild Robot will be on a bunch of "best of" lists not only for 2024 but on "all-time" lists in the future because it's really that good. Sometimes, movies like that aren't well-received by audiences. When Transformers One underperformed despite being excellent, there was some worry that this excellent film would have difficulty finding its audience. We were wrong, and in a move that was unlike what we usually see in professional spaces, people were immediately asking for more and pointing out that author Peter Brown wrote two more books.

Usually, people lament Hollywood and its insistence that everything needs sequels, so to see people immediately declaring that they needed more of ROZ says all you need to know about the love this movie is getting. Dreamworks and Universal feel that love and that sequel sounds like it is in the world. Filmmaker Chris Sanders spoke at Deadline Contenders over the weekend and was asked about The Wild Robot sequel plans, and he confirmed that "100% yes, there are absolutely plans for a second one." Now all we need is for a sequel to Transformers One to get greenlit so we can make that one guy's entire year and two more big animated releases, Moana 2 and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, on the horizon, it's never been a better time to be an animation fan.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

