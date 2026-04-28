Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: they will kill you

They Will Kill You: 9-Minute Preview Shows Off The Virgil's New Maid

If the box office is anything to go by, not many of you went to see They Will Kill You. Here's a 9-minute extended preview if you're wondering whether you should check it out on digital.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has released a 9-minute They Will Kill You preview, giving horror fans a strong taste of the film’s tone.

The extended clip highlights the Virgil’s unsettling new maid and sets up the movie’s dark humor, chaos, and danger.

They Will Kill You kept its biggest twist out of the marketing, and this preview stops before the wild story turn lands.

If you missed They Will Kill You in theaters, the new footage offers a spoiler-light look before the film’s digital release.

If the box office is anything to go by, you probably didn't check out They Will Kill You when it was in theaters last month, which is a shame. The movie wasn't great and didn't go as hard as it could have with the commentary, but where it lacked in commentary, it made up for it with insanity. The twist in this film is pretty wild, and it was nice to find out that the trailers didn't give away nearly as much as we thought. Warner Bros. loves releasing extended previews when films make their home release, which isn't a bad idea. If it isn't on streaming yet and someone wasn't willing to take a risk on a movie ticket, they will have to be convinced to buy or rent a film on digital, much in the same way. This preview for They Will Kill You ends right before the movie plays its insane cards, which is a bummer, but you do get a sense of the overall look and feel of what you're in for.

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak, and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

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