Thunderbolts: David Harbour Teases A Group Of "Losers"

In June, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The release date is a little over two years away, July 26, 2024, but the cast members are starting to tease things.

Putting The "L" In Loser And Thunderbolts

Harbour has a new film coming out later this year called Violent Night and has been making the rounds with all of the press for the film. However, Harbour knows how to weasel his way around some NDAs and spoilers, and when ComicBook.com asked him how the Thunderbolts compare to other teams like the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy, he said that the Thunderbolts are the "losers."

"We're like losers, which I like (laughs). We're the losers," Harbour said. "I think it's fun to watch us just mess everything up. It's very funny; there's also a lot of pathos in that. There's a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up."

One could argue that the Guardians are losers, too so many the Marvel universe is just a bunch of losers running around in silly costumes. Harbour went on to say that the Thunderbolts are a team and people whom no one gives any respect which means that there is a lot to draw from character-wise.

"Nobody gives them the respect that they do to Captain America and Iron Man, very capable people. So there's a lot to draw on there. I think there's a lot of movie there that will be fun."

There aren't many details about Thunderbolts right now, but heading into 2023, when production is going to get off the ground, we should learn more as the supporting cast starts to fill out. There is a certain sighting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that teases the hierarchy of this team and who they might be working for.

Violent Night: Summary, Cast, Release Date

To hell with "all is calm." From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise). Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer. It will be released on December 2nd.