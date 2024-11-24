Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Marvel Studios, mcu, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Director on Fans' Current Assumptions

The director attached to Thunderbolts* reveals the biggest misconception about the film's plot and the intentions behind this team.

Article Summary Discover the biggest misconception about Marvel's Thunderbolts* plot.

Director Jake Schreier clarifies the Thunderbolts* team's true intentions.

Explore potential team dynamics inspired by classics like Reservoir Dogs.

Anticipate riveting character development and new MCU team dynamics.

Regarding Marvel's upcoming film Thunderbolts*, many fans assume that Allegra De Fontaine is assembling a team destined to cause chaos. However, that's not necessarily the case, according to the film's director.

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), filmmaker Jake Schreier notes, "I've seen a lot of synopses out there that just say, as though it's a fact, that it's a team assembled by Valentina to go do bad things. I understand why that would be the assumption, but that is not the story. It's exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other. Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?"

Thunderbolts* Plot Details, Cast, and Release Date

The plot of Thunderbolts* centers on a group of anti-heroes, each with their own complex pasts, who are recruited to go on missions for the American government. This team includes returning characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, John Walker/U.S. Agent, and newcomer Robert Reynolds/Sentry. And from the first trailer, it's already evident that this particular roster will clash before cohesion is ever an option. The confirmed cast also features an impressive ensemble, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Weisz, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Thunderbolts* is officially set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025, and is naturally expected to be a thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its focus on character development and interpersonal conflict, the film also aims to offer more than just action-packed sequences—it seeks to delve into a brand-new team dynamic of the MCU. And, of course, we're still waiting to see what that asterisk implies (if anything).

All things considered, are you excited to see how this team integrates into the Marvel universe? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!