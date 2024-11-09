Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

A New Special Look At Thunderbolts* Has Been Released, 5 HQ Images

Marvel Studios has released an extended special look at Thunderbolts*, which will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel unveils an extended special look at Thunderbolts* from D23 Brasil for fans worldwide.

The new trailer introduces team members, teasing their roles and interactions.

Thunderbolts* promises a unique ensemble dynamic that could make or break the film.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film is set to release in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

D23 Brasil has been going on this weekend, and Disney hasn't dropped a ton of footage for those of us who are not in Brazil. However, they did decide to give us something and that's the special look at Thunderbolts* that they showed the room. This is a roster trailer that goes through each of the members and gives us a little look at what they are doing or what they have been up to. We also get to see a little bit of that team dynamic that will make or break a film like this. Alexei also namedrops the movie title because he thinks it's super cool, even though no one else does. If you were hoping to see anything more about Bob, you're out of luck, but it becomes much clearer in this special look that Avengers Tower is owned by Valentina if that wasn't apparent already. A lot of people will be making Suicide Squad comparisons, which really can't be avoided, but this still looks like a lot of fun. We also got five new high-quality stills as well.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

