Thunderbolts*: New Teaser Spotlights The Impressive Crew

A new teaser for Thunderbolts* spotlights the impressive roster of names both behind the camera and in front.

Article Summary Marvel drops a new teaser for Thunderbolts*, showcasing an impressive lineup of on-camera and behind-the-scenes talent.

The first half of the teaser highlights crew achievements from smaller films like The Green Knight and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and more lead as antiheroes facing their pasts in this upcoming Marvel adventure.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* hits U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025, promising high-octane, ensemble-driven excitement.

Well, this is something we don't see every day. The marketing for Thunderbolts* could be taking quite an interesting little turn. Usually, the marketing goes out of its way to spotlight all of the cast members and their accolades. This new teaser that Letterboxd shared absolutely does that and also does that whole roster thing that comic book movies have been doing for a decade now. However, it also spends the first half of the teaser while also showing some new footage (and what appears to be two Yelena's) spotlighting all of the things the people who are behind the camera worked on. Not just director Jake Schreier but cinematography, editing, production design, and composing as well. They also don't use big blockbusters either; they use all smaller and independent features, including a shoutout to two of my favorite movies of the last five years, The Green Knight and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The fact that Marvel used the first 30 seconds to give the people who make the movie come together some love is awesome, and more people need to do it. Also, go watch The Green Knight; I know most of you didn't.

Exclusive new look at Marvel Studios' THUNDERBOLTS* starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will be released in theaters on May 2.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

