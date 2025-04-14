Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Yelena Thinks There Might Be Something Wrong With Her

Yelena Belova contemplates whether something is wrong with her in a clip from Thunderbolts*, which will be released in theaters on May 2nd.

Article Summary Yelena Belova questions herself in a newly released Thunderbolts* clip, hinting at her deep-seated trauma.

The clip may reveal the film's opening, showing a stunt performed by Florence Pugh herself.

More footage will surface as Thunderbolts* nears its May 2nd, 2025 release date.

The film assembles Marvel's unconventional team of antiheroes facing a mission to redeem themselves.

We're coming into the final weeks before Thunderbolts* is released to the world and that means more and more footage is going to start making its way online. So, if you're one of those people who wants to try and stay spoiler-free, this is probably the time to step away from the internet. However, from what we learned from a behind-the-scenes featurette the other day, the clip that Marvel released seems to be one from the very beginning of the film, if not the first scene in the film. So, you might be good for this one. Yelena is standing on the edge of a building and contemplating if there is something wrong with her. That can't possibly be the case; it's not like this woman isn't massively traumatized or anything. The jump looks pretty sweet within the context of the film, and it is pretty neat knowing that star Florence Pugh really did step off that building, even if she didn't complete a base jump.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

