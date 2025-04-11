Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: florence pugh, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Florence Pugh Jumps Off A Building In A New Featurette

Watch Florence Pugh jump off the second tallest building in the world in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Thunderbolts*.

Article Summary Florence Pugh thrills fans, performing a daring building jump in new Thunderbolts* featurette.

Behind-the-scenes footage highlights the complex design and safety of Thunderbolts* stunts.

Marvel's featurette drops amid news of Oscars adding a stunt category.

Film's thrilling opening with Pugh sets tone for Thunderbolts* release on May 2, 2025.

This featurette has some seriously good timing or people at Marvel were paying attention. Word just came down that the Oscars could officially be adding stunt design to the lineup of awards for the next ceremony and then we get a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Thunderbolts* covering one of the big stunts in the film. We find out in this featurette that the first scene in the movie is going to feature Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, walking off the top of the second tallest building in the world. Apparently, Flo was into it, and Disney was not, but they somehow convinced the lawyers to let one of the biggest rising stars jump off a building.

This isn't a long featurette, but it does show all of the pieces that go into making a stunt work not only on a visual level but also safely for everyone involved. It's one of those easy ways to point out all of the people who have not been getting enough credit for years as they make our favorite movies look amazing. It also isn't as simple as one stunt performer, in this case the actor is doing the stunt, but also all of the rigging and design work that went into the stunt itself. It's a neat little thing to see, and Pugh looks like she had the time of her life.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

