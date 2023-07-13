Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Godzilla Minus One, kaiju, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Trailer Impresses As Toho Announces New Film

Godzilla fans are buzzing about the new Toho film Minus One and we have the trailer and first look from the film here.

Godzilla is returning in a new Toho film, the first since Shin Godzilla in 2016. Titled Godzilla Minus One, the first poster and trailer for the film were revealed this week. "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'" Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement. Takashi Yamazaki is directing the film. This is the 30th film in the Toho Kaiju film series. For you MonsterVerse fans, the next time we see 'Zilla will be in 2024's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Check out the teaser below.

How Could You No Be Pumped For This Godzilla Movie After That?

"The King of the Monsters is back with a new film announcement from Toho revealing the title and teaser trailer for the next Japanese Godzilla film – GODZILLA MINUS ONE. First announced in November 2022, the film will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in theaters in the U.S. nationwide on December 1, 2023. MINUS ONE is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla."

Here is the stunning poster for the film.

Toho has also now released a full look at the King of the Monsters design for the new film. Holy spikes!

This is very exciting news. That teaser looks epic, and can we just take a moment to appreciate the times kaiju fans are living in right now? Multiple film franchises, animated series, live-action series, and unprecedented amounts of merchandise to collect. Dare I say this is the golden era?

Minus One will open in theaters in Japan on November 3rd, followed by the US theatrical release on December 1st.

