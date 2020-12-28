Tom Cruise to Finish Shooting Mission: Impossible 7 in the U.K.

When it comes to the COVID-19 canary in the coal mine in terms of big productions, Mission: Impossible 7 might be the one. It was the first major movie to get shut down due to COVID-19 and has been struggling to complete its production ever since. Star Tom Cruise recently made headlines when he was recorded yelling at that various crew members for not abiding by COVID restrictions. While Cruise wasn't wrong about how it isn't actually that hard to follow proper guidelines, the way he was talking to people is not how a superior should talk to those working beneath him. Cruise isn't just the star of the movie; he's also the producer and has reportedly put forth a lot of his own money to keep the lights on. According to Variety, the movie will move to a different studio in the United Kingdom to finish the production.

Mission: Impossible 7 was shooting at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio before the holiday break, and they will finish at the Longcross Film Studios. It falls under Tier 4, the highest level of restrictions, but productions are allowed to work provided they follow a strict protocol. Other movies that have been shot at Longcross are Skyfall, Thor: The Dark World, The King's Man, and Death on the Nile. The movie is expected to finish production at this studio, provided there aren't any more setbacks. The United Kingdom has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks that will only get worse as people who broke quarantine and traveled for the holidays start to get sick.

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion, with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment. McQuarrie has confirmed that these two movies will shoot back to back. We also have some more new cast members, which include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on November 19, 2021, and the eighth will be released on November 4, 2022.