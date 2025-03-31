Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, resident evil, Zach Cregger

Resident Evil: New Film Teased BY Zach Cregger At CinemaCon

Zach Cregger took the stage at the Sony CinemaCon presentation to tease what he wants to do with his new film in the franchise.

Article Summary Zach Cregger teases a new Resident Evil film, promising dark suspense and immersive survival horror experiences.

The movie delivers a nerve-wracking descent as its lone protagonist navigates a relentless, nightmarish journey.

Inspired by classic survival horror games, the film captures the claustrophobic tension and fear of the unknown.

Resident Evil is returning to the big screen, with Barbarian director Zach Cregger behind the camera. The film was just announced earlier this year, but the director still took the stage at Sony's CinemaCon presentation to tease what we can expect from his version. "There's a moment that comes in every moment of every Resident Evil games where you find yourself standing in the mouth of a dark passageway. One shot in the is left, you know that something horrible is waiting for you in that darkness, that awful moment where you have to will yourself. That's something that every Resident Evil game has perfected and has kept me and millions of other players returning to the series for decades. My movie will be built in the spirit of those games and follows one central protagonist from point A to point B, as they descend deeper into hell."

Resident Evil Is In Good Hands

Keep it locked here for more on the new Resident Evil as we learn it.

