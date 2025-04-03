Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, Paramount Pictures

CinemaCon 2025: Paramount Pictures Presentation Liveblog

Welcome to the last day of CinemaCon. The first panel is Paramount Pictures, and we're in the room to liveblog the entire thing.

Article Summary Live coverage of Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, showcasing key studio announcements.

CinemaCon signals a post-pandemic revival as industry leaders embrace the theatrical experience and future releases.

Paramount teases Mission: Impossible details and other blockbuster films.

Additional previews highlight upcoming projects like Smurfs, The Naked Gun, Spongebob, and Paw Patrol films.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. We start off the final day with Paramount Pictures.

Paramount is always an interesting studio at CinemaCon. They have made some really interesting announcements, and there have been moments that have been damn near mesmerizing, like the time Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie took over the panel to explain a Mission: Impossible stunt in detail. We can expect to see plenty of Mission: Impossible during the presentation today. It's all over the show floor, for one, and they have been teasing this film for literal years.

Smurfs and The Naked Gun are also on the show floor [or the statues preserving modesty in the latter's case]. There are a couple of other releases on the horizon, including more Spongebob and Paw Patrol films, the new Scream movie, which is bringing back everyone but Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, Edgar Wright's The Running Man just wrapped, and there is an animated Avatar the Last Airbender film in the wings as well. So there is plenty for them to focus on, but there is still a chance a large portion of this presentation could go to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Paramount Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!