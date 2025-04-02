Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

CinemaCon How To Train Your Dragon Display Shows Off Dragons, Costumes

Universal Pictures displayed the Dragons and costumes from the new How To Train Your Dragon film at CinemaCon in honor of the world premiere.

Universal decided to take over CinemaCon for most of day three by screening How To Train Your Dragon in the morning and a massive two-hour presentation in the evening. So it wasn't surprising to walk into the Colosseum in the morning to see a massive display of Toothless, Stormfly, and the costumes for Hiccup and Astrid out for everyone to see. They are awesome and so detailed, and you'll feel like you're really standing next to a dragon.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew that there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How To Train You Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a huge fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth ✈️ #CinemaCon2025 (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

