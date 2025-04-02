Posted in: Blumhouse, Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, CinemaCon 2025, five nights at freddys 2, universal

Five Nights At Freddys 2 Teaser Trailer Released, Theater Only Release

Five Nights At Freddy's took over the Blumhouse portion of Universal's CinemaCon presentation. The first teaser trailer is here.

Article Summary CinemaCon debuts a teaser for Five Nights At Freddy's 2 with a theater exclusive release on December 2.

The film delivers intense horror thrills and captures the iconic spirit of Five Nights At Freddy's games.

Director Emma Tammi returns to craft a visually engaging journey for fans of Five Nights At Freddy's.

Blumhouse and Universal ignite holiday horror with CinemaCon buzz and high box office expectations.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is, in some circles, the most anticipated film of the year. Last week, Jason Blum teased that there would be something happening this week, and tonight at CinemaCon, something did indeed happen. The teaser trailer for the second film is now online, and on top of that, the film will debut in theaters only on December 2. No day and date Peacock drop for this one. Emma Tammi returns to direct, with Josh Hutcherson is back as Mike, Matthew Lillard is back as well as Piper Rubio as Abby and Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Is the Horror Event Of The Winter

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is as close to a sure thing as there is in Hollywood at this point, and a hit that Blumhouse badly needs. That teaser is not much to go off of if you are someone like me who has never played the games, but my daughter is currently running around the house screaming and amped up, so I guess that was enough for her.

