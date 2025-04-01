Posted in: Cinemacon, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate

CinemaCon 2025: State Of The Industry, Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog

It's time for day two of CinemaCon and we're starting off the liveblogs this morning with State of the Industry and Lionsgate.

Article Summary State Of The Industry details challenges with shorter release windows and rising ticket prices.

Lionsgate unveils plans to rebound with a refreshed slate following past underperformances.

New announcements feature Now You See Me 3, while key projects like Ballerina are absent.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. We are up bright and early for State of the Industry and Lionsgate.

State of the Industry is exactly what it sounds like. CinemaCon is a convention for movie theaters specifically, so it's time to talk about how things are looking from that angle. That is the first part of the presentation, and we're going to learn a bit more about how theaters will continue to contend with shorter release windows and rising prices as we enter a recession, and luxuries, like going to the movies, are one of the first things that go out of the window.

Then, Lionsgate will take the stage and we'll go over their upcoming slate. If there is a studio in desperate need of a redemption tour it's Lionsgate. The studio hasn't had a massive hit since late 2023 and several high profile misses last year. They can't have another year like 2024 and they haven't had anything hit so far this year, not yet. They have some big movies coming up, but nothing is bigger than Ballerina which is absent from the show floor. Lionsgate in general is absent from the show floor, but they might be trying to save some money. Now You See Me 3 is coming out later this year which might be another one they start to push.

Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

