The Life Of Chuck Gets A New Poster Debut At CinemaCon 2025

NEON released a new official poster for Mike Flanagan's new Stephen King adaptation of The Life Of Chuck. It releases on June 6.

Mike Flanagan masterfully reimagines Stephen King's haunting novella, delivering an intensely rich, reverse-told narrative drama.

The Life of Chuck intricately weaves eerie childhood memories with a dark, reverse-chronological biography of a troubled life.

The Life of Chuck is the latest Stephen King adaptation from writer/director Mike Flanagan. He previously brought Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep to life, and both were excellent. This story, is taken from King's 2020 novella of the same name, from the collection of stories titled If It Bleeds. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston, Annalise Basso, Benjamin Pajak, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Harvey Guillén, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Siegel, and Mark Hamill. It debuted last fall at the Toronto Film Festival to much fanfare and will be released in theaters on June 6. NEON is releasing it in theaters. This new poster debuted today during the NEON presentation at CinemaCon.

The Life Of Chuck Will Be An Emotional Watch

The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house. The offcial poster for the film can be found below.

Anyone familiar with my writings for this site knows how I feel about Mike Flanagan, so this is a must-see on day one. It killed me not to have seen this last year; just knowing The Life of Chuck was out there somewhere and that I couldn't see it was always in the back of my mind. Flanagan is the only reason I am excited about there being any more Exorcist films. His art makes me feel something, challenges me, and raises questions about my own beliefs like no other artist. That this won the audience award at Toronto does not surprise me at all. NEON has had all kinds of awards success lately by recognizing a contender before anyone else does, and you can bet that they saw something in this one. Could this be this year's Anora? Man, do I hope so. Flanagan could then get the credit and recognition he deserves.

The Life Of Chuck opens in theaters on June 6.

