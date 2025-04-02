Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Universal | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, nobody 2, universal

Nobody 2 Officially Releases A Brand New Poster During CinemaCon

Universal has officially released the first poster for Nobody 2 ahead of their CinemaCon presentation later this afternoon.

Nobody 2 is on the way to theaters near the end of summer, and Universal has released the new poster for the film. Lots of debuts are happening at CinemaCon this week, and this poster was on the show floor before being officially released. The sequel stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd all reprising their roles from the first film while Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, and Sharon Stone all joining in on the fun. Timo Tjahjanto directs form a script written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem.

Nobody 2 Looks To Up The Ante From The First Film

Nobody 2 was a sneaky surprise hit for Universal, and no doubt, they have have high expectations for the sequel. It will be a big part of their CinemaCon presentation later today, and the summer release date they gave it shows the confidence they have that the folks who found it at home will come out to the theater this time. Nobody 2 will open in theaters on August 15.

