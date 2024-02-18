Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers Producer Says the Eighth Film Hasn't Been Written (Yet)

A longtime producer associated with the Transformers franchise revealed that the eighth film hasn't received a script just yet.

Article Summary Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura teases Transformers 8 is awaiting its script.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ success sets stage for future films.

Mirage likely to return in the next Transformers installment.

The franchise may explore new directions and a potential G.I. Joe crossover.

Paramount Pictures' Transformers franchise has become a blockbuster staple throughout the years, and despite a few bumps in the road, it always manages to bounce back with audiences. And after garnering more than $400 million during its theatrical window in 2023 with the reboot-ish release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it's fairly clear there will be more. Now, a returning producer behind the popular franchise is suggesting that there are still ongoing plans for more live-action Transformers movies, even though a script has yet to be written. Here's what he had to say about the untitled eighth installment.

Transformers Producer Says a Script is Still In Progress

During a chat with Screen Rant, Transformers producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura offered a new update, teasing, "We're waiting for the script is where we're going. We don't know yet, so we have to read a script. We don't have one yet." When previously discussing the topic, Bonaventura explained that Mirage is one character who might return, noting, "We like to watch the film with the audience and then get their reaction. A great example of this is [that] if we had tried to plan ahead, we would not have planned Mirage to be a character in the next movie, necessarily. After seeing the movie, you clearly have to—Mirage is almost a definite, right?"

For the first few entries (Transformers 1-3), the franchise followed Sam Witwicky, played by Shia LaBeouf, before eventually shifting over to new protagonists for the following four films, including Mark Wahlberg, Hailee Steinfeld, and most recently, Anthony Ramos. Given its now comfortable tendency to keep rotating leads depending on the era or storytelling needs, it feels like there are plenty of directions that the next film could take. And let's not forget that major G.I. Joe crossover that was promised during the final moments of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

Considering that anything is on the table, do you have any specific expectations (or hopes) for the next entry of Paramount's Transformers franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

