Transformers Producer on a Likely Character Return for the Next Entry

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Lorenzo di Bonaventura says that the big easter egg crossover is a project for the next team.

With every Transformers film that's released, fans develop new attachments to fictional robots that didn't seem possible – often leading to character returns throughout the franchise. Just look at the success with Bumblebee, ultimately landing the character his own Transformers entry!

And with fans already curious about the looming G.I. Joe franchise crossover, it's very likely that the next chapter will enlist as many beloved and pre-existing characters as possible. Now, one of the producers of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is sharing his thoughts on the next installment after perfectly setting up a few different avenues to explore.

How the Popularity of Mirage Could Lead to a Return in the Next Transformers Film

While talking to Screen Rant about the recent Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura discussed the crossover teased at the end of the film, admitting, "It is, in a way, next movie's problem, because it's really hard to make one movie well. This idea that you can plan that so well, I don't really believe it. When I hear other filmmakers go, 'Oh, yeah, we planned it all out,'—give me a break. If you have a series of books like Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, that's a different situation; you're following something that's already been created."

Bonaventura then cited one specific detail that backs up his claim for fan-favorite character Mirage, telling the publication, "We like to watch the film with the audience and then get their reaction." He then goes on to elaborate, "A great example of this is [that] if we had tried to plan ahead, we would not have planned Mirage to be a character in the next movie, necessarily. After seeing the movie, you clearly have to—Mirage is almost a definite, right? That's the kind of thing that you can't guess ahead."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially available from VOD services now.

