Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Early Box Office Numbers Climb The early box office numbers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continue to rise domestically, and we have two more posters.

As we head into June, the biggest question mark in terms of whether it will do well is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While it feels like it should be a sure thing, the fact of the matter is there are very few things these days that are. The last Transformers film underperformed despite being critically hailed, and there has been considerable time between the two films. Was Bumblebee a fluke, or were people only turning out to the first five films because of director Michael Bay? This is the one that could tell us one way or another. A few days ago, the very early numbers came in, and they weren't looking great, but Deadline is reporting that the numbers are looking a little higher today. Instead of tracking at $30-$40 million opening weekend, now they are saying the film is eyeing a $68-$70 million opening domestically.

A good portion of the box office for these films has come from the international box office and China specifically. So that could be the thing that makes or breaks the box office for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Considering the competition, the numbers are pretty good, but The Flash comes out the following weekend, so there is a good chance Transformers won't be able to hold onto the number-one spot for more than one weekend. The film has an estimated budget of $200 million, so let's guess it needs to break anywhere from $300-$400 million to start truly making money. Can it hit those numbers? Probably, but is it enough to make it a genuine hit? That is still a huge question mark.

We are also still lacking in pictures for some reasons that are beyond me, but we are certainly not lacking in posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Here are two more, including one that is an exclusive print that will be given away on the 10th, and the other is from DBOX.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.