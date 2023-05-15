Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Early Box Numbers And 2 New Posters The early box office numbers have been released for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and they are not looking good. We also got two more posters.

For a while now. We've been wondering if there is a place for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at the June box office, considering how many options there will be for moviegoers. While there do appear to be fans eager for this movie to come out, will that be enough to recoup the budget Paramount dumped into this film? Well, let's say the tea leaves do not look positive for this blockbuster.

Now, this is a reminder that these are early numbers, and things could very much change by the time Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes out in a couple of weeks. However, Box Office Pro released some numbers that are not looking good. At the moment, they are projecting between $30-$40 million for the opening weekend. If that wasn't bad enough, the site decided to really twist the knife by comparing the numbers to "underperformers like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Morbius, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Terminator: Dark Fate, and others." Ouch, ending up in the same bracket as absolute disasters like Morbius and Dark Phoenix is not where you want to end up.

You would think that means Paramount needs to kick up the marketing, but the official media page doesn't even have any good images yet; just more posters and more posters is what we got from Dolby and the official Twitter today too. The marketing for this movie looks like something we would see for a film coming out in August, not June, which doesn't bode well for anyone.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.