Thor: Ragnarok – Sam Neill Recalls His Awkward Odin Cameo

It's hard to fathom at times how far along the Marvel Cinematic Universe came since 2008's Iron Man, now 13 years and 22 films later, they're long removed from their humbler roots. One such sequence of what filmmakers can get away with was the staged theatrical recreation of the events of Loki's "death" in the 2013 sequel, The Dark World during 2017's Thor: Ragnorok. The third film featured Asgardian actors as Thor, Loki, and Odin played none other than Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill, respectively. While promoting his upcoming film Rams, Neill spoke to Collider about his time in the MCU film. The actual characters are played by Chris Hemsworth (Luke's brother), Tom Hiddleston, and Anthony Hopkins.

Sam Neill's Awkward Thor Moment

"I'm not really entirely nerdishly [into] the Marvel franchise," the Jurassic World: Dominion star said. "I was completely baffled by so many things. I went with friends who sort of knew a bit more than me. I was like, 'Do you know what planet we're on at the moment? Is that Hopkins, or was that Loki?' And they were explaining it, they said, 'You're in the film! Why do we have to explain it to you?' I said, 'Because I'm a bit lost. I'm truly lost here.' I shouldn't really confess to that. I should really know what's going on. [Laughs] It is strange – it looks like Tony Hopkins, but it's not!"

When asked about bringing the stand-ins, director Taika Waititi playfully told the Radio Times, "If Loki was gonna write a play about his death, then he would want to get the most talented actors he could, the biggest stars of Asgardian theatre, to come and do this thing." Chris Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder while Hiddleston is doing the same for the upcoming Disney+ series Loki. Hopkins' Odin last appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated for release on June 10, 2022.