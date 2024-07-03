Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Twisters

Twisters Behind-the-Scenes Featurette: Who Are The Tornado Wranglers?

Universal has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Twisters. This one introduces us to the Tornado Wranglers.

Article Summary Universal spotlights Tornado Wranglers in new 'Twisters' BTS featurette.

Featurette explores updated storm chasing since the original Twister film.

Glen Powell's character leads a diverse group of storm chasers.

'Twisters' promises high-octane disaster thrills with a star-studded cast.

Universal has really kicked up the marketing for Twisters as we head into the final weeks before the release of the film. However, they are going about it in a similar way that they did with The Fall Guy earlier this year and focusing more on behind-the-scenes stuff rather than showing off a ton of footage. The extended preview thing might work really well for this film, especially if it has a cold opening like the first film did, but we'll have to see if they decide to go that route. The new featurette they released today focuses on the Tornado Wranglers or the group of storm chasers that Glen Powerll's Tyler leads. Storm chasing has changed a lot in the time between the first film and now, and while it has been good in many ways, in others, there are a lot of dumb kids running around out there who are going to get themselves killed. It looks like that isn't the case for the group in this film, but as always, it'll be a unification of the textbook nerds and hobbyist nerds.

Twisters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

