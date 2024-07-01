Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Twisters

Twisters BTS Featurette: Shooting on Location & Storm Chaser Extras

Universal has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Twisters, which discusses production delays due to weather and the use of real storm chasers as extras.

Article Summary Universal drops BTS featurette for 'Twisters', showcasing on-set storm action.

Real storm chasers are part of the cast, adding authenticity to the tornado drama.

Shooting in Oklahoma faced weather-induced production delays.

Featurette teases the movie's potential as a sleeper hit for late summer season.

There are some really big movies coming out this month, but one that has flown a bit more under the radar and has the potential to be massive is Twisters. This very much feels like one of those movies that could have legs and stay in the top spot for weeks on end as we head into the late summer season, provided the movie is good. There is something about nature that captivates people, and this movie looks to tap into that. Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off how they make it look like this cast is going head to head with massive tornados. It has also revealed that many of the extras we see in the film are actual storm chasers. They filmed during the summer in Oklahoma, and as we have heard before, they kept getting shut down for the weather, of all things. Apparently, the storm chasers were even low-key asking the cast if they wanted to go on a chase. I desperately hope someone took them up on that offer.

Twisters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

