Uncharted: Final Trailer, A Featurette, and a Weird Looking Poster

Uncharted is a lot like Deadpool in that no one will believe this movie is actually happening until the credits roll [I feel the same way about that Halo TV series]. A film that has been in varying levels of development hell since 2008 finally got off of the ground in March of 2020, only for COVID-19 to shut the production down. They were able to wrap eventually, but things didn't get better as fast as everyone wanted it to in 2021 because people decided their google skills were better than the years and years of medical training that doctors do and didn't get their shots. Now we're about three weeks away from another release date for Uncharted, and it remains to be seen whether or not Sony is going to let it keep its current date. So far, it looks like they are, but we know how fast these things can change, so wear a mask, get your shots, social distance when possible, and don't go to work sick.

Today, a final trailer dropped along with another behind-the-scenes featurette. There is also a new poster that while the pose and look is straight out of the game series cover art, it looks so photoshopped and over-edited that it's practically comical. While the initial reaction to Uncharted was lukewarm from fans, they seem to be getting more and more onboard as the release date creeps closer. Let's see if any of that hype translates to a presence at the box office.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED – Final Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-LD16Yzi2c&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED – A Day of Stunts with Tom Holland (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_kX7vUa-vc&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

