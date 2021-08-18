Universal Pictures Dates Fast 10 For April 2023

We already knew that Fast 10 and Fast 11 were on the way, but the pandemic impacted this series just as much as it impacted others. F9 was delayed a full year thanks to COVID-19, but it seemed to do pretty well, all things considered. This series and the various Jurassic movies have been paying Universal's bills for years, so they weren't about to cancel even if F9 underperformed. We finally have a release date for the next film in the franchise. According to Variety, Universal has officially dated Fast 10 for April 7, 2023. At the moment, we don't have any confirmed cast members returning though we do know that director Justin Lin is coming back for the last two movies in the series. We also know that while Jason Statham was teased to return at the end of F9, we know that Dwayne Johnson is not. He revealed as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month when he was asked about the fallout he had with Vin Diesel.

Johnson says, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

We'll have to see what kind of story points Fast 10 follows up on, but the people who love this series will probably love it until the end. As for people just trying to get into it? Maybe start with the fifth one and just go from there. The series peaks with the sixth one, but they are all competent and entertaining, if nothing else. And if you're someone who is a sucker for found family dynamics like I am? Well, it's always good to see "the family you choose" as a fundamental part of a massive blockbuster series being the text and not the subtext.

Summary: Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It was be released on June 25, 2021.