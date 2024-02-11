Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, wicked, Wicked Part One

Wicked Debuts First Trailer During The Super Bowl

Wicked is here. The first part of the big screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

Article Summary First 'Wicked' movie trailer debuted during the Super Bowl, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

'Wicked' adaptation will be released in theaters this Thanksgiving and is split into two parts.

The cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

The story follows the lives of Elphaba and Glinda, from their friendship to their fates in Oz.

Wicked fans got their first glimpse at the big screen adaptation tonight during the Super Bowl, as the debut trailer for the film is now out. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, and Broadway star and Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq. Jeff Goldblum is the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Below is the first look that they showed during the game.

Wicked Is Split Into Two Parts

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Well, that looked way too CGI for me. But what do I know, that is going to make a bajillion dollars. Here is the first poster as well.

Wicked Part One is out in theaters this Thanksgiving.

