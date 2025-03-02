Posted in: Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Jordan E. Cooper, lionsgate, Uppercut

Uppercut Star Jordan E. Cooper on Training, Cast & 'Freakier Friday'

Jordan E. Cooper (Pose) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his boxing sports drama "Uppercut", Joanna Cassidy, Luiii, Freakier Friday & more.

Jordan E Cooper is moving his way up the ladder as a creative force in Hollywood from his work on Star, Mama Got a Cough, Pose, and The Ms. Pat Show. The actor's latest work is the Lionsgate boxing drama Uppercut playing a role familiar to him as an up-and-coming talent trying to make a name for himself in the sport. The story follows Toni (Luiii) trying to make her mark as a boxing manager for Payne, reflecting on her own boxing training from legend, Elliott (Ving Rhames). Cooper spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with writer-director Torsten Ruether on the remake of his 2021 German film, how he prepped himself for the role, co-stars, and his upcoming movie Freakier Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Uppercut Star Jordan E. Cooper on Dramatic Training and Prep for His Role

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Uppercut,' and did you see Torsten's original film?

I was familiar with him whenever he came across my desk. I was able to go back and look at the film, and I thought he did amazing work. His filmmaking was gorgeous, and the idea of not only an underdog story and a boxing story, which I always loved as a viewer, but also the ability to stretch myself as an actor and challenge myself into new waters was exciting for me.

Speaking of challenges, what did you run into while prepping for the role of Payne, and how is that work role compared to what you've done before?

I had to train a lot for this, even before getting into the boxing techniques. It was working out, getting my stamina up, getting in that cardio, and keeping that up because that's a big thing. That stamina is when you're in the ring is wild. Being able to build that up, changing our diet, and things like that were different for me as an actor because usually, everything that I do as a performer is about how I am taking on the mindset of this character. How am I becoming this character, right? This is probably one of the first times that meant something physical as well as internal, mental, and psychological, which was dope and exciting for me.

How'd you break down the set that Torsten ran?

I loved this set. It was cool, everybody was amazing, getting to work with Joanna Cassidy, and Luiii. I didn't get a chance to have any scenes with Ving, but [I'm grateful] to be in the share the same world. Torsten was amazing; he's one of those directors who knows exactly what he wants. It's a strong vision, but he also knows how to lead and leave room for humanity, leave room for people to be human, and find humanity in the storytelling, which is cool.

Can you talk a bit about your scene work with Luiii and Joanna and what they bring out of you as an actor?

They're both giving actors, very present and committed, which is all you can ask for in-scene partners. They are both of those things, and it was amazing to be able to share space with them and tell this story. There were moments, especially with Joanna, when I was in the ring. I was going down to her for advice, and you could see the motherly wisdom in those eyes. It was almost like she was a mother figure he didn't have in real life, which was helpful with the character of Payne. He's one of those people who finds value in himself by his success in the sport. That's why he loves it so much, he's a showman, and he peacocks it a bit, because he wants to find his self-worth.

Were there other types of genre work you're looking to do in the future?

I love action films. I can't wait to make a superhero film one day. I also love good horror films, which depend on the writing and the conceit. With strong writing and conceit, I can go anywhere rather than just the jump scares. Although there are so many things that I want to do, I can't wait to get a chance to hop in.

On the creative side, you've done your share of writing and performing. I was wondering, since you bring up horror and the success of Jordan Peele if you think about doing it yourself and creating that empire or writing yourself into these stories.

Absolutely. I don't mind writing myself in as long as it always makes sense. I never want to shove myself into something because sometimes you create worlds, and it's like, "I love this world, but I don't see myself in it." You have to know the difference between a world you belong in and a world that you don't.

I see that you will be in the upcoming Freakier Friday sequel, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Could you tell me a little bit about your role as Jed and what we can look forward to?

Yeah. It's a good time. I play an assistant to Anna, Lindsay Lohan's character. I'm a wannabe rock star, too, at the same time. It was a great film. They're so amazing, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are so amazing, everybody on the set from the crew to the cast. We had a good time, and we could not stop laughing.

Uppercut is available in theaters, digital and on-demand.

