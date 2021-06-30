Another Riddick Film is Coming According to Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has been around in the action/adventure world for years, and now we might be seeing him reprise one of his biggest roles yet.

It's been 21 years since the release of the film Pitch Black, an introductory story for Diesel's participation as the leading character of the franchise. In the film's lore, the character Riddick is a member of a largely extinct warrior race of adapted humans who were destroyed by a military campaign that left the planet Furya desolate – and Riddick is one of the last to survive, with each film serving as his own monster hunting playground.

The film earned a moderate profit in the box office, but more importantly, it birthed a franchise of three films to follow. Spanning over the course of two decades, the Riddick films haven't exactly become as large-scale as other blockbuster hits, but they've developed a solid following that keeps hope alive.

Now, eight years since the last film Riddick in 2013, there's a good chance we'll be seeing more of the character very soon. In a new interview with the publication Games Radar, Diesel divulges, "David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that," The actor then added, "But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

Diesel explains the desire to continue both the games and films moving forward, noting, "We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter. But definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

Did you ever expect that we'd get another Riddick film down the line?