Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Has Begun Production

Rian Johnson has confirmed that production has begun on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film will stream to Netflix in 2025.

Article Summary Production for 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' by Rian Johnson begins, streaming on Netflix in 2025.

Daniel Craig returns, with a stellar ensemble cast hinted at, including Jeremy Renner and Glenn Close.

Rian Johnson teases versatility of the whodunnit genre and a cast lineup including Josh O'Connor and more.

Director clarifies Jeremy Renner's role is proper, jokingly addressing the 'Glass Onion' hot sauce gag.

The casting blitz for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has likely ended because production has kicked off for the third film in this series, according to a tweet shared by director, writer, and producer Rian Johnson. Netflix bought the rights to the second and third films in this series after the first film's runaway success, so technically, it's unclear what the future of this series should be should they continue beyond a third movie. The good thing about this sort of setup is that the only person whose schedule they need to work around is Daniel Craig, along with Johnson and anyone else behind the camera he might want to work with. We probably won't hear whether or not Netflix wants to extend the deal with Johnson and put out more of these films, but considering how well Glass Onion did, let's say no one should be surprised.

Johnson has once again put together an impressive cast for Wake Up Dead Man, and he approached this film's ensemble the same way he has approached the ensembles of the previous two films. "We've been very lucky with each of these movies to have gathered some of my favorite actors on the planet, and that's absolutely the case here," Johnson tells Tudum. "They're also all lovely folks who get along, which is the dinner party aspect of it. When you're making an ensemble movie like this, I think that's key."

As for Jeremy Renner joining the cast and wondering if things were about to get meta, Johnson has revealed that this isn't the case of an actor playing himself after the hot sauce reference in Glass Onion. "Jeremy's a great actor who I've wanted to work with for a long time," Johnson says. "I was very relieved he thought the hot sauce thing was funny! He's playing a proper part in this one; we'll keep the sauce off-screen. Maybe we'll sneak a few bottles onto the catering table." Personally, we don't think that doesn't rule out some Ocean Twelve "Tess Looks Like Julia Roberts So Let's Make That A Plot Point" gag.

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

