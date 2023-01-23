Rian Johnson Is Still A Little Salty About The Full Glass Onion Title Rian Johnson is still a little salty about the "A Knives Out Mystery" part of the Glass Onion title, but a solution might be on the horizon.

Director and writer Rian Johnson seems pretty happy with how things have been going since moving from Lionsgate to Netflix regarding Glass Onion and the third movie he is getting ready to work on. However, there is one aspect that Johnson has really hammered home that he isn't entirely happy about, and that is the fact that the full title for the second film is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Perhaps unhappy is too strong of a word, a little annoyed, but Johnson has mentioned in multiple interviews that he's not thrilled about the second part of the title. He has said that he wants each of these films to stand on its own, but he also understands why Netflix would like people to know that Glass Onion is a sequel to Knives Out. Johnson was on The Filmcast podcast (via /Film) and talked about the clunky title.

"The thing is, though, I totally get it," Johnson said. "It's not like this was done against my will or something. I completely understand it. Because after the first movie, I think people knew that they liked 'Knives Out' [but] they didn't necessarily know it well enough to know who Benoit Blanc was. I think that would've gotten blank stares. And I wanted everyone who loved 'Knives Out' to know that ['Glass Onion'] is the next one of those. So I absolutely 100% was on board and totally got it that we had to do that. But also, it kills me a little bit, and I want to see how quickly we can lose that subtitle."

Does that mean that the third movie will have an equally clunky title? Well, maybe, but not in the same way. Knives Out was the title of the first film, but it was specifically linked to that story the same way that Glass Onion specifically links back to that story. The thing that actually ties those two films together is the character of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Johnson explained that he believes we are at a point where we can say "A Benoit Blanc Mystery," and people would know what that meant.

"As soon as we can get past those and get to 'A Benoit Blanc Mystery' … and I will say, with this one, with the reach of Netflix and just how many more people I feel like have seen it and how much more it feels like it's actually in the culture, we're at least getting closer to being able to get away with 'A Benoit Blanc Mystery' and people would know what we're talking about," he explained.

So maybe the titles for Glass Onion and Knives Out could be retroactively changed. Could Benoit Blanc be so ingrained in the culture that all we need to do is add the same, and we all understand what that means? Maybe, we did all decide that calling all of the Fast and Furious movies The Fast Saga was going to fly so anything could happen.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.