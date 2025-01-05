Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 2 BTS Featurettes Released

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is fantastic, and you should all watch it on Netflix. Then, come check out these two new behind-the-scenes featurettes.

2024 was an amazing year for animation, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl might technically be a 2025 release by all of ~72 hours. It's a 2024 movie. It deserves to be up there with the other extremely strong animation entries that we got this year. Stop motion animation is such a labor of love and studios like Aardman and LAIKA that are sticking to their guns and keeping this art form alive are heroes. The movie is already going semi-viral on social media for its completely buckwild story [we mean this in the best possible way; this movie rules], but for those of you interested, both BAFTA and BBC have released some behind-the-scenes featurettes about bringing the latest Wallace & Gromit adventure to life. The rest of you should bounce over to Netflix and watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl as soon as possible if you want to start the year off by seeing one hell of a good film.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Aardman's four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart" gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again! Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will stream to Netflix on January 3, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!