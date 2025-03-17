Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Warfare

Warfare: New BTS Featurette On Accurately Portraying Brotherhood

A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland's new film Warfare, which will be released on April 11th.

Article Summary A24 unveils a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Warfare, directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

The film's featurette delves deep into portraying true brotherhood among soldiers on the battlefield.

Warfare stars notable talents like D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Joseph Quinn, promises a gripping war narrative.

Set for an April 11, 2025 release, Warfare explores modern conflict, set in the heart of insurgent territory.

Warfare is probably going to draw some strong reactions from people. There are those still very angry about the war in Iraq and how the whole thing was carried out. Then there are those who served and those who support those who served. Whenever a war movie comes out, there is a discussion about whether or not this is propaganda. We won't really know about this movie until we see it, but A24 is pushing the movie decently hard. They want to make that "war movie from Alex Garland released in April" lightning strike again after last year. They've been picking up the pace with this one recently, and we got another behind-the-scenes featurette, this time focusing on the brotherhood the actors formed on set and the real brotherhood they are portraying on the big screen. There are quite a few big names attached to this, and Garland is an excellent director, so regardless of your politics, this movie is probably going to be decently made, if nothing else. It's just a matter of whether or not it's going to mean anything by the time the credits roll. The veterans in the featurette seem to think it will.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland's new film Warfare, which will be released on April 11th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!