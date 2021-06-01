WarnerMedia Suggests Mortal Kombat is a Major Asset for the Company

There's been a solid fanbase behind the new film adaptation of Mortal Kombat, with most looking forward to a possible continuation considering it was intended to become another franchise.

The first film was a pre-tournament setup, bringing some of the key players into the fold, with a possible sequel aimed to depict the bloodbath itself. If a sequel was a success, a third film would be said to display the aftermath of the tournament, setting up a complete trilogy for fans. Obviously, in order for that to happen, Warner Bros. would need to make the official move on greenlighting said project, and to do that, they must believe it can be profitable long-term.

In a new interview at IGN, Brad Wilson (the vice president of WarnerMedia) opened up about being caught off guard with the film's numbers so far. Wilson divulges, "Mortal Kombat was an interesting title for us because I will say that while we expected it to do well, we did not expect it to do as well as it did. It's been one of our top assets on the platform. And those customers are now crossing over into watching all the other great titles that we typically see, but also some of the great library content that we have with Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, etc."

Sure, it feels like another opportunity to remind us what big properties the streaming service has to offer, but the success of Mortal Kombat is definitely a notable conversation. In a time where video game adaptations have yet to find their perfect combination of video games and film, Mortal Kombat has appeased its pre-existing fanbase, which is surely a crucial piece to the puzzle. With its home at HBO Max, here's hoping a new audience is able to discover (and enjoy) Mortal Kombat enough to expand the horizons of the video game turned film universe.