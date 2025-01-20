Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: luckychap, Stagtown, Webtoon

Stagtown Getting A Live-Action Film Adaptation From LuckyChap

Hit Webtoon series Stagtown is getting a live-action film adaptation produced by LuckyChap and Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

Benjamin Brewer, known for his VFX work, will write and direct the Stagtown film adaptation.

Stagtown captivates audiences with 18 million viewers; hailed for its horror and mystery elements.

Fans anticipate LuckyChap's daring take on Stagtown, promising a generation-defining horror experience.

Stagtown, a huge hit Webtoon comic, is getting a live-action film adaptation from LuckyChap and Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Everything Everywhere All At Once VFX artist Benjamin Brewer will write and direct the film. Variety broke the news. Stagtown has amassed over 18 million viewers online and was completed in June 2023. "Punko's 'Stagtown' has captured the obsession of the internet with its imaginative horrors and addictive mystery," said Wattpad Webtoon Studios head of global film Jason Goldberg. "We're beyond thrilled to partner with LuckyChap, who tackle adaptations with singular filmmakers and undeniably bold ambition. We also couldn't be more excited to bring the scares of 'Stagtown' to life with Benjamin Brewer, an artist with an ingenious take on the source material that will make a generation-defining horror movie."

Stagtown Is One Of A Few Webtoon Big Screen Projects In The Works

Here is the series synopsis from the Webtoon page: Something is wrong with the town Frankie grew up in. Hidden away from the world on the other side of an old stone bridge, the people of Stagtown spend every day trying not to see the strange things that go on around them. From the creator of Tokyopop's best-selling OEM series comes the spiritual successor to Bizenghast.

I have not had the pleasure of reading Stagtown, but I have been asked for it in my comic shop, so the name rang a bell. Digging into it now that this project has been announced, I will be diving deep over the next few days, as this seems right up my alley. They should keep this animated by looking at the art style, as I think it would preserve some of the tension you feel while reading the material. It will be interesting to follow along with the development of this one as we learn more about what they have planned for it.

