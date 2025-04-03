Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

Valhalla Awaits as PureArts Unveils New Assassin Creed Eivor Statue

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary PureArts reveals a 1/8 scale Eivor statue from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, set for December 2025.

This Eivor statue stands 11 inches tall, featuring fierce Viking details on an icy base.

LED elements bring the Animus to life, connecting past and present in your collection.

Pre-order now at $115 and join the Raven Clan's journey from Norway to England.

PureArts has been creating some amazing Assassin's Creed collectibles these past few years, and they are still not done. A new set of 1/8 scale releases is on the way, bringing back some popular designs and assassins from the games in new scale and price. The next statue to arrive is Eivor Varinsdottir, the Viking protagonist from the 2020 game Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This fierce warrior leads the Raven Clan's journey from Norway to England in the ninth century. Unlike previous protagonists, Eivor's identity is unknown, allowing the players to pick between male and female roles as they journey into a new era of Assassin's Creed.

PureArts is capturing the story of the male version of this character, even though the realm's protagonist is considered canon for the story. Eivor stands 11" tall on an icy base and is faithfully depicted in his default outfit from Valhalla. This battle-hungry assassin is fully laced with weapons and even features one of his enemy's heads at his feet. Like the previous Assassin's Creed 1/8 statue from PureArts, there are LED elements bringing the Animus to life as he synchronizes into your collection. Pre-orders are already live for this release at $115 and a December 2025 release date.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Animus Eivor 1:8 Scale Statue

"Odin Is With Us." The iconic PureArts Animus Eivor 1:4 Scale Statue, now in a 1:8 Scale Statue! Fierce Viking raider and protagonist of Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eivor is battle-hungry with the severed head of his enemy at his feet on an icy base."

"Inspired by ice crystals, the quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Eivor's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Eivor 1:8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up! Each Animus 1:8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!"

