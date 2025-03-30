Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Disney Showcases Elio And Lilo & Stitch Standees At CinemaCon

Disney brought massive standees for Pixar's Elio and the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch to CinemaCon.

How will Disney present Lilo & Stitch after Snow White's underwhelming box office?

Elio's success could impact Pixar’s focus on sequels and established IP.

Disney's presentations highlight future theatrical releases and strategies.

Disney almost always has a decent presence at CinemaCon, and different studios bring different things. Disney proper and Pixar don't have a massive presence, but they do have two massive standees for Elio and Lilo & Stitch. CinemaCon is the annual convention in Las Vegas where Cinema United, previously the National Association of Theater Owners, press, studios, and theater companies gather to discuss the industry's past, present, and future.

Movie studios usually have presentations each year, previewing their upcoming theatrical slate to show theater owners why the theatrical experience is worth investing in. On the show floor, we also get a glimpse of new posters and standees each year. It's going to be really interesting to hear how Disney decides to approach Lilo & Stitch now that Snow White has underperformed. If this next one fails, that might be the final nail in the live-action remake coffin. As for Elio, there is plenty of weight resting on that film as well. It needs to do well to prove there is still gas left in the Pixar original storytelling tank. The studio has said they are focusing on sequels and established IP going forward, but this movie is doing well and could shift that agenda at least a little. Disney is closing out the convention this year so we'll see what they drop later this week.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will release only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

