Posted in: Collectibles, Movies | Tagged: amc, captain america, cinemark, marvel, regal

Here is the Captain America: Brave New World Popcorn Bucket Round-Up

Tickets are finally on sale for Captain America: Brave New World and that means some exclusive popcorn buckets are on the way

Article Summary Explore exclusive Captain America: Brave New World popcorn buckets and collectibles in theaters.

Discover Regal's fiery Red Hulk and Sam Wilson-themed popcorn buckets and drinks.

Dive into Cinemark's assortment of exclusive shield buckets and themed merchandise.

AMC offers unique collapsible shield bucket and gourmet popcorn for Marvel fans.

A new year means new movies are on the way, and 2025 is kicking off one of the big ones with Captain America: Brave New World. At long last, Sam Wilson is continuing the legacy of Steve Rogers after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly trying to get all their ducks in a row as we get near the debut of Avengers: Doomsday with no team in sight. It is time to round up some stories, and there is no better person to unite a new team than Captain America. As pre-sale tickets are already live, movie theaters have finally debuted their popcorn exclusives at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. There are even a few collectible items for ticket purchases, including a special bonus for the hit video game Marvel Rivals.

It's a Tasty New World at Regal Cinemas

Regal is kicking this off first with a fiery new bucket featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Red Hulk Thunderbolt. Ross is ready for action, along with a winged shield bucket capturing Sam Wilson's new look as the star-spangled Avenger. On top of that, Regal will have two themed cups with collectible tops for Cap and Hulk, along with some tasty-themed treats for your showing. This will include two themed drinks, Raging Red and True Blue, followed by spicy popcorn chicken with Freedom Fire Bites and red, white, and blue popcorn called Shield Crunch. Be sure to also snag up a limited edition pin or the Marvel Rivals Digital Bundle, which features a mystery costume!

Cinemark Takes Flight with Assortment of Captain America Fun

AMC is not holding back either, as they have their own set of swag arriving for Captain America: Brave New World. This will consist of the theater-exclusive Shield Popcorn Bucket, which will have a sweet attachable wingback cup. There is also the Gripper Shield Cup, Captain America helmet bucket, and two Red Hulk items with a themed tub and totem cup. All of these will feature Free Same Day Refills with other goodies at the theater, including plushes, blankets, themed popcorn tins and cups, and bag clips. Some of these will only be found at Cinemark Theaters, while others can be purchased online for the big day.

AMC Theatres Brings Popcorn and Cap's Shield to Movie Theaters

Last but not least, AMC is bringing collectors one of the best popcorn buckets for Captain America: Brave New World. A Collapsible Shield Popcorn Tub is on the way, allowing fans to covertly eat their popcorn and save the day. This will be accompanied by a temp cup showing off Cap's new suit, and an Opening Night Keychain will also be offered to attendees. Similar to Regal, AMC will also have Firecracker Crunch Gourmet Popcorn with white fudge and popping candy fun. All of these are only at AMC, with Captain America: Brave New World hitting theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!