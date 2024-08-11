Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, It Ends With Us, Weekend Box Office

It Ends With Us, Deadpool Rule The Weekend Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine may have won the weekend box office again, but It Ends With Us gave it a run for its money.

Article Summary It Ends With Us marks a strong debut, earning $50 million and impressing fans of Colleen Hoover's popular novel.

Deadpool & Wolverine remains the top spot for the third week, nearing $500 million domestically and crossing $1 billion globally.

August's box office sees a 44% increase from last year, with two films making $50 million in one weekend for the first time.

Upcoming release Alien: Romulus targets the top spot, expected to open around $38 million next weekend.

It Ends With Us went above and beyond most people's expectations, giving two-week champ Deadpool & Wolverine a run for its money. The Marvel Studios film remained number one for the third week in a row; however, adding another $54 million to its total, it is just under $500 million domestically, which it should pass tomorrow. As of this weekend, though, it has become the second film in 2024 to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide, with the other being June's Inside Out 2. For those keeping track at home, Disney has the two highest-grossing films of 2024 both worldwide and domestically.

It Ends With Us Dazzles

The big story was just how big Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us became. It opens at $50 million, a number not many more than yours truly said it would reach. All throughout the week, tracking put it at a solid opening, around half of where it ended up, but the numbers kept ticking up. This is as they realized that Hoover's fans are rabid, and they have waited very patiently for this book to come to the big screen. By the time it scored $7 million in previews on Thursday, the writing was on the wall that Sony and Wayfarer had a hit on their hands. All you really had to do was notice how many views the trailer amassed; in two months for a film like this to grab 25 million views on YouTube before release should have been the the first clue to people where this was heading.

This summer box office really turned itself around after the dismal May we had. This is the first time two films have made $50 million in one weekend in the month of August, and overall the box office was up +44% from the same weekend last year. See everyone, you can make money in August. You can make money any time, as long as the product is quality.

Number three and four behind It Ends With Us were Twisters with another $15 million, continuing its great run, and the other big opener this week, Borderlands. The video game adaptation is DOA, only bringing in $8.8 million and becoming probably the year's biggest bomb so far, considering that the video game film had a reported budget of well over $100 million. Rounding out the top five was Despicable Me 4 with $8 million.

The weekend box office top 5 for August 9th:

Deadpool & Wolverine- $54 million It Ends With Us- $50 million Twisters- $15 million Borderlands- $8.8 million Despicable Me 4- $8 million

Next week, one of my personal favorite franchises returns, as Alien: Romulus invades theaters. Now, do I think this will dethrone Deadpool & Wolverine, or match up well with It Ends With Us? Great question. The last two films in the franchise, Prometheus and Covenant, opened to $51 million and $36 million, but this one has some really great buzz, trailers everywhere, and looks terrifying. I will say that it opens with $38 million, which will put it on top. I think It Ends With Us holds onto the second spot, just barely beating D&W. All of them have a really great shot at scoring over $20 million, which would be the first time in a bit that has happened.

