Deadpool & Wolverine Becomes Biggest R-Rated Film Ever Domestically

Deadpool & Wolverine held up very well in its second week, and is now the highest grossing R-rated film in domestic history.

Twisters holds strong in its run, taking second place with $22 million in its third week.

M. Night Shyamalan's Trap debuts softer than expected with $15 million, earning a C+ CinemaScore.

Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 continue to perform well in the top five animated releases.

Deadpool & Wolverine held up very well in its second weekend at the box office, dropping only -54% from its massive opening and adding $97 million to its total. That was easily enough to hold on to the top spot at the box office, and with a running domestic total of $395 million, it is now the top-grossing R-rated film ever here in the States. It's a major accomplishment, for sure. It has banked $824 million worldwide and is guaranteed to become Disney's second $1 billion film this year. Nobody else has come close to even having one, so they are having a hell of a rebound year in 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine Continues To Clean Up

Second place behind the Marvel team-up was again Twisters, which has had a great run so far. It scored $22 million, still seeing great holds, and now at $195 million in three weeks. Third place goes to a newcomer, as M. Night Shyamalan's Trap was a little softer than some expected, debuting with only $15 million. Many were feeling lukewarm about it when asked afterward, as it has a C+ CinemaScore, which could mean it will see diminishing returns going forward. Fourth place and fifth were taken up by summer's big animated releases, Despicable Me 4 adding $11.2 million, while Inside Out 2 is still hanging in there with $6.7 million. That film worldwide now has a massive $1.55 billion banked.

The weekend box office top 5 for August 2:

Deadpool & Wolverine- $97 million Twisters- $22 million Trap- $15 million Despicable Me 4- $11.2 million Inside Out 2- $6.7 million

Next week, one of my big bets at this summer's box office comes out, as Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, hits theaters. This was and still is a massive book, and not just online. I think this will shock many people out there, make $50 million, and take the top spot away from Deadpool & Wolverine. It should be a fun weekend to follow Liveley and Ryan Reynolds on socials. The same can not be said for Borderlands, as the video game adaptation has faced months of backlash from its own fanbase and seems to be DOA.

