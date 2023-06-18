Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: elemental, The Flash, Weekend Box Office

The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office

The Flash and Elemental opened number one and two at the Weekend Box Office, but neither studio is celebrating.

The Flash and Elemental was a one-two punch at the box office that, for a while, many thought could be one of the more successful weekends of the summer. Now that it has happened, most are scratching their heads. The former will open number one, but not holding its head high. The Flash grossed $55.1 million this weekend, way, way below tracking after a promising start on Thursday. That means that people are seeing it and telling others not to, as it dropped all weekend long. A "B" CinemaScore and only a 59% exit poll saying viewers would recommend also mean that this superhero will slow down big time as the weeks pass as well. Guess all that hyperbole about it being one of the best superhero films of all time was just for marketing. Lots went wrong here, as we all know, and the box office showed that.

The Flash & Elemental Aside, Box Office Was Not Bad

The Flash was not the only disappointment. Pixar's latest, Elemental, also failed to take off, grossing $29.5 million. That is the worst opening in the studio's history, not counting the original Toy Story, which is not a fair comparison for obvious reasons. It may struggle to make the $100 million mark in this crowded market. I know that historically the third weekend in June is unofficially Pixar weekend, but with such a crowded market and right on the heels of Spider-Verse, they probably should have delayed a bit. Speaking of Spider-Verse, it continues to thrive, adding another $27.8 million and rising up to be the third highest-grossing film of the year. Fourth place saw Transformers: Rise of the Beasts tumble -67% to $20 million, as it goes over the $100 million mark. The Little Mermaid ranked out of the top five with another $11.6 million.

The weekend box office top five for June 16th:

The Flash- $55.1 million Elemental- $29.5 million Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $27.8 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- $20 million The Little Mermaid- $11.6 million

Next week, the great comedy experiment of summer 2023 starts. Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings tries to resurrect the big summer comedy. Early reviews say it's hilarious, but I don't think that will matter much. Anything above $20 million would be considered a mega-hit, but I will peg it at $14 million and fourth place. I also think The Flash drops very hard, and Spider-Verse takes back the top spot.

