West Side Story Sneak Peak, Posters Released By Disney

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, will land in theaters on December 10th, and 20th Century Studios and Disney released a sneak peak and posters for the film this morning. The latest adaptation of the seminal musical, this version will open only in theaters, a promise made by Disney and 20th last week when they were announcing some more date changes as the pandemic continues to create havoc in the business of releasing films. You can see the new sneak peak and posters below.

West Side Story Looks To Break A Tough Run At The Box Office For Musicals

"Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story," tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film's executive producers."

You know, I was convinced this would be a slam dunk hit, but with a still somewhat depressed box office, especially for the older crowd that will be most interested in this, I am not so sure. Musicals have not had a good run as of late, with both CATS and Dear Evan Hansen both bombing both critically and at the box office. With Spielberg involved, anything is possible, and I am sure this will have a longer run in theaters and awards attention.West Side Story is also facing stiff competition for box office that month, from Spidey and The Matrix. But it will be interesting to watch how this goes in December when this opens.