Cheaper By The Dozen Trailer Drops, On Disney+ March 18th

Cheaper By The Dozen debuted a new poster and trailer this afternoon, as the Disney+ remake of the film will be on the service on March 18. The film stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael. It is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. You can see the trailer below.

Cheaper By The Dozen Synopsis

"The Disney+ Original movie "Cheaper by the Dozen," which is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, will premiere March 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the trailer for a glimpse at the funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business."

Well, I was not sure we needed this remake, but the trailer is fun! Lots of young talent here, and that is what's fun to watch these family ensemble comedies for, to see some young talent and who might be someone to keep an eye on. Cheaper By The Dozen had quite a few name actors come out of them in the 2000s, so this will be one to watch for that reason. Other than that, the Disney+ content monster needs to be fed. If anything has any kind of name recognition, chances are they are going to remake it for a series or film for the service. In any case, I am sure this will also be a fun, harmless watch for the family.

Cheaper By The Dozen will be on Disney+ on March 18.