Challengers Wins The Final Spring Weekend Box Office

Zendaya scored with Challengers at the Weekend Box Office right before the summer box office season is set to kick off.

Article Summary Challengers, starring Zendaya, tops final spring box office with $15 million.

Zendaya proves to be a box office draw in non-IP film success.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire eyes $200 million milestone.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy to lead next weekend.

Challengers won the final spring weekend box office, as this Friday kicks off the summer. The Zendaya starring film scored $15 million, which aligns with tracking. Some thought it could notch a bit above that, but MGM/Amazon will take that start any day. Now the question is how much the first couple weeks of summer opening films take away from it; this play is all about a sustained, solid run in theaters before they throw it on Prime. This is also Zendaya's biggest opening, non-IP. This one was all her and proves that she is a draw at theaters.

Challengers Leads A Ho-Hum Final Spring Box Office

Challengers won what was a very lackluster final spring box office. Religious film Unsung Hero took second place with a solid $7.7 million, followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in third with another $7.2 million. With the minimal drops that film is seeing each week, there is a shot that crosses $200 million before all is said and done. Fourth place goes to Civil War with $7 million, and it is now the second highest-grossing A24 film ever. Rounding out the top five was Abigail, yet another horror disappointment in 2024. It added $5.2 million in its second week.

The weekend box office top five for April 26th:

Challengers- $15 million Unsung Hero- $7.7 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire- $7.2 million Civil War- $7 million Abigail- $5.2 million

Next weekend, the summer box office is finally here. For the first time in 17 years, a Marvel film is not kicking us off, instead Universal is hoping to score big with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action comedy The Fall Guy. Early buzz is good, and I think people want to go to the movies right now; they are ready for the blockbuster season. I am going high and saying we see this one get to $46 million. Challengers will stay a solid number two.

