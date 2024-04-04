Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: avengelyne, margot robbie, Olivia Wilde, rob liefeld

Avengelyne Film On The Way From LuckyChap, Olivia Wilde To Direct

The latest Rob Liefeld creation to possibly be coming to the big screen is Avengelyne. Olivia Wilde may direct with Margot Robbie producing.

Article Summary Olivia Wilde may direct Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne, with Margot Robbie producing.

LuckyChap Productions and Simon Kinberg attached to produce the potential film.

Avengelyne, a fallen angel warrior narrative, could be a hit on the big screen.

No lead announced yet; post suggests an unknown could make the role iconic.

Avengelyne is the latest Rob Liefeld creation that may be heading to the big screen. LuckyChap Productions is producing. That is the company run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josie McNamara. Simon Kinberg is also on board to produce. Directing the film would be Olivia Wilde. This is the second Liefeld creation in the pipeline, as he also has Prophet in development with Sam Hargrave directing and Jake Gyllenhaal starring. THR had the news of the project.

Avengelyne Could Work As A Film

Here is the character's bio: Avengelyne was the most feared warrior in Heaven's Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning His love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon.

There is no star attached to the film, though the question would be if Robbie might do it. She could for sure play the part, but I think they should go with an unknown in this one. Let them sink their teeth into it because this is one of Liefeld's best characters. The story has a good hook and could be a launching pad for someone if done right. I have enjoyed most of what Wilde has put out, though I was not a fan of her last film, Don't Worry Darling. This could be a nice bounce-back for her—more info, like what studio might snag this project as we learn it.

