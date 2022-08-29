Where The Crawdads Sing Hitting Blu-ray September 13th

Where The Crawdads Sing is a hit at the box office, and now it will come to Blu-ray on September 13th. The adaptation of the best-seller stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Garret Dillahunt, and Joe Chrest. So far, it has pulled in $106 million worldwide and is one of the surprises at the summer box office. The Blu-ray will feature the standard making-of docs, as well as 14 deleted scenes and the lyric video for Taylor Swift's song 'Carolina' from the film. Check out the cover for the release and the full list of features below.

Where The Crawdads Sing Blu-ray Release Details

"From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."

Here is the list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

Adapting a Phenomenon: Explore the journey of bringing the best-selling novel to life as told by the cast and filmmakers of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Creating the World: When a book is as beloved as Where The Crawdads Sing, the details of the world are everything. Hear firsthand from the designers and artists that translated those images to the screen.

Women in Focus: From its captivating central character, Kya, crafted by author Delia Owens to the incredible team of women at the helm of the film adaptation, this piece is a testament to the strength, determination, and resilience of women both onscreen and behind the scenes.

14 Deleted & Extended Scenes: See more of the marsh, mystery, and magic in this collection of deleted and extended scenes.

Lyric Video: "Carolina" by Taylor Swift

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature