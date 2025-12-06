Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers endgame, avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Infinity War

Why The Rerelease Of Only Avengers: Endgame Is A Missed Opportunity

If you're going to rerelease Avengers: Endgame, it should be paired with Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel is only rereleasing the former, which is a missed opportunity.

Yesterday, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: Endgame would be returning to theaters in September 2026. One can only assume that this rerelease is connected to the release of Avengers: Doomsday a couple of months later, but the rerelease market in general has become a vital part of the business. Marvel specifically used to do marathons before the release of a new film, so if you were a fan who only got into Marvel movies a couple of years in, there was an opportunity to see the older films on the big screen on a moderately regular basis. However, there are just too many films now, and any marathon would be too long for anyone to do safely. However, a rerelease of Avengers: Endgame is not a bad idea in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday, but only releasing Endgame is a missed opportunity.

There are plenty of new Marvel fans who didn't jump on board until after the pandemic, and they never got the chance to see any of the Avengers films on the big screen. There are videos from the opening night of Avengers: Endgame with audience reactions that go viral every now and then, and every time they do, you see fans in the comments wanting to experience that again. Unfortunately, that isn't possible, but bringing back Endgame is a good first step. However, only bringing back Endgame without Avengers: Infinity War is a massive missed opportunity.

While the third and fourth Avengers films weren't quite parts one and two, they are very connected. The ending of Infinity War infamously left audiences in shambles, and they had to wait a year before the next film was released. That was a unique experience, and one that very few people got to experience seeing the two films back to back. The films are two parts of a whole. You don't get the catharsis of Endgame without the devastation of Infinity War. That final confrontation has such an impact because we are seeing characters return after thinking they were lost. While you can have one without the other, why would you?

A rerelease like this is for two different types of audience members: hardcore fans who want to experience the film again on the big screen, or new fans who want that experience for the first time. Both of these groups would be better served by rereleasing both Infinity War and Endgame in theaters. Only providing half of that experience is such a misstep when the option of doing a back-to-back screening is right there. Perhaps the announcement for Infinity War or even the other Avengers movies is on the way, but why announce the rereleases in descending order? What is gained by doing that? The rerelease market is thriving, but doing it half-ass is only going to net you so much, and that's what fans are getting right now.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

