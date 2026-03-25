Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Sheep Detectives

The Sheep Detectives: New Trauker, Poster, And Images Released

Amazon MGM Studios dropped a new trailer, poster, and images for The Sheep Detectives, which is a real movie that apparently exists.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer, poster, and images for The Sheep Detectives.

The Sheep Detectives blends mystery and comedy with a unique plot featuring crime-solving sheep.

The new trailer highlights the film's quirky concept and star-studded ensemble cast.

The film is set for theatrical release on May 8, 2026.

If you attended any of the early screenings for Project Hail Mary, there is a decent chance you saw a trailer for The Sheep Detectives. It's one of those movies where the concept is so baffling that it seems like it can't be real, but the cast list is stacked with so many high profile names that you have to wonder if they all owed money to the same bookie. The new trailer is cute, but this is the kind of film that would do better on streaming rather than in theaters. The buckwild concept in a time when people are broke, and no one wants to roll the dice on something that might be terrible? We love Amazon MGM Studios's commitment to the theatrical window, but this one should have been over on Prime Video.

The Sheep Detectives: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night, he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand, but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop, Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, stars Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon. It will be released on May 8, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!